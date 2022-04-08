Arjun Kapoor Hails Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah-starrer 'Jalsa'; Calls It 'well-crafted Film'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor often takes to his social media handle to recommend some top-notch films and series to his fans and followers. The actor has now taken to Twitter to review Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah's recently released Jalsa, which started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Kapoor called it a 'well-crafted film' as he recommended it to his fandom online.

Arjun Kapoor lauds Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah's Jalsa

The Bhoot Police actor took to his social media account on April 8 and had a suggestion for his fans as he went on to recommend the Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah-starrer Jalsa. He lauded the strength of the two characters in the film, who comes from two very different backgrounds and find themselves in gut-wrenching situations. However, they manage to hold it all together and Kapoor mentioned that there could not be a better duo than his 'favourites' Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah. He also credited the director of the film, Suresh Triveni for creating a 'restrained gut-wrenching and human story'. Arjun Kapoor wrote-

"Two women from different classes standing face to face on the rim of breaking down yet somehow just about holding it all together... There couldn't be a better duo than my favourites @vidya_balan and @ShefaliShah_ What a solid well crafted film!!! Hats off to #SureshTriveni and his entire cast & crew for making a restrained gut-wrenching & human story. "

More about Jalsa

The film is all about a journalist, portrayed by Vidya Balan who is on the hunt to uncover the truth about the murder of a girl. During her mission, she crosses paths with her mother, played by Shefali Shah. This is when a dark mystery begins to unravel. The trailer promises audiences a gripping murder mystery. Apart from the leading duo, the film also sees Rohini Hattangadi, Surya Kasibhatla, Manav Kaul, Kashish Rizwan, Shafeen Patel, Vidhatri Bandi, Ghanshyam Lalsa and many others taking on pivotal roles. Apart from Arjun Kapoor, the film was hailed by several Bollywood celebrities including Yami Gautam.

Watch the Jalsa trailer here

