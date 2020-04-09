Arjun Kapoor Has Worked With These Popular Actors In His Films; See List

Started as an assistant director, Arjun Kapoor is now an established actor in the Indian film industry. He has portrayed several roles ranging from comedy flicks to historical dramas. The actor has also worked with well-known directors like Ashutosh Gowarikar, Nikkhil Advani, Anees Bazmee and more. He has also appeared alongside several established actors like Sanjay Dutt and Kareena Kapoor. Let’s take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s movies where he starred with popular actors.

Sanjay Dutt in Panipat

Kapoor starred alongside Dutt in the historical drama Panipat. The movie also starred Kriti Sanon. The movie featured Kapoor as the protagonist and Dutt as the antagonist. It is among the top-grossing movies of Arjun Kapoor.

Ranveer Singh in Gunday

Known for his energy and dedication, Ranveer Singh also immerses himself into his roles. This is probably one of the reasons why he is an extraordinary actor and works so well with Arjun Kapoor onscreen. Ranveer and Arjun starred together in the 2014 crime-drama Gunday. They are also reportedly good friends in real life.

Kareena Kapoor in Ki and Ka

Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor starred together in the film Ki and Ka. The movie revolves around Kabir, a man who is happy to play the role of a house husband. This is their first onscreen appearance together.

Shraddha Kapoor in Half Girlfriend

Arjun Kapoor starred alongside Shraddha Kapoor in the movie Half Girlfriend, which is based on the book written by Chetan Bhagat. The movie is helmed by Mohit Suri. The movie was also very popular when it was released.

Alia Bhatt in 2 states

Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor starred together in the film 2 States, which was released in 2014. This movie is directed by Abhishek Verman and is the movie adaptation of the book written by Chetan Bhagat

Parineeti Chopra in Ishaqzaade and Namaste England

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor made their debut in the film Ishaqzaade in 2012, which was a big hit. The two then appeared together in 2018’s Namaste England. Both actors have interesting chemistry on screen.

