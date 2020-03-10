Arjun Kapoor-inspired Sun Glasses To Try This Season; See Pics

Arjun Kapoor is one of the established actors of Bollywood. Since his Gunday days, the actor has been inspiring fans to step up their fashion game. Kapoor also likes to rock sunglasses on different occasions. The actor has his own unique style and chooses to opt for minimalistic to full-fledged street-style look at times. Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's photos where he is serving looks in classic sunglasses.

When u end up enjoying a late night domestic flight & don’t realise where time flies... here’s to many more such spontaneous meetings to discuss films, shows, politics, travel, homes & so much more...@RajkummarRao @Patralekhaa9 pic.twitter.com/qJvuxClrUl — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) February 12, 2020

In this photo, Arjun is posing alongside Rajkumar Rao and Patra Lekha. Kapoor is rocking a light, smoked aviator. The actor looks especially cool with a dark coloured t-shirt.

In this look, Kapoor is wearing a red coloured sweatshirt. The Panipat actor is also wearing wayfarers, which suits his entire look. Kapoor's style has always been distinctive and he has always influenced his fans.

In this look, Arjun Kapoor is on top of his style game. The Half Girlfriend actor is wearing a blue Kurta. And he has also upped his style by wearing circular shades of same colour.

This is a classic black look. Arjun Kapoor looks stunning in the black outfit and the black aviators. This is considered to be one of his best looks.

Image Courtesy: Arjun Kapoor's Instagram

