Arjun Kapoor's Wardrobe Has The Perfect Outfits For Valentine's Day 2020

As Valentine’s day is just around the corner, one may be wondering what to wear to make their date a perfect one. For all those who have not yet decided what to wear on Valentine's Day this year, here is some inspiration from Arjun Kapoor’s wardrobe.

Arjun Kapoor has upped his style game over the years. The actor has always managed to give major fashion goals with his stylish outfits. The outfits sported by him are perfect for all occasions. Here's some outfit inspiration you can take from Arjun Kapoor for your Valentine's Day date.

Arjun Kapoor's outfit that is perfect for Valentine's day



Arjun Kapoor opted for a black turtle neck and a black suit. Arjun Kapoor completed the look with nerdy glasses and a watch. This look is perfect for a fancy dinner.

Arjun Kapoor looks totally in love in this red suit. Arjun Kapoor completed his look with well-styled hair and a pair of shades. This is a perfect Valentine's day outfit.

Arjun Kapoor opted for an olive green shirt and pant. He completed his look black formal shoes. This look of Arjun Kapoor is perfect for a date night.

Arjun Kapoor opted for a white t-shirt and black jeans. He completed the look with a black leather jacket and sneakers. This look is perfect for a casual dinner.

Arjun Kapoor opted for a black t-shirt, black jeans and sneakers. He completed his look with a denim jacket. He styled his avatar with spiky hair and a pair of sunglasses.

Arjun Kapoor opted for a black t-shirt, black jeans and formal shoes. He completed his look with a brown jacket. Arjun Kapoor styled his hair with gel giving it a stylish effect.

Image courtesy: Arjun Kapoor Instagram