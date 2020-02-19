Arjun Kapoor's Most Dramatic Scenes From His Popular Film 'Ki & Ka'

Arjun Kapoor has been part of several critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies. His performance in the film Ki & Ka won him many fans. Ki & Ka talks about the roles of men and women after marriage. The film has a very unique storyline. Kareena Kapoor goes to work while Arjun Kapoor does the household chores. Arjun Kapoor will charm you with his role in Ki & Ka and here are some of the best scenes from the film to get a better perspective on the themes the film tries to explore:

READ:Arjun Kapoor Shares 'Gunday's' BTS Images Of Priyanka Chopra And Ranveer Singh

Arjun Kapoor's best scenes from his film Ki & Ka

READ:Arjun Kapoor's Best On-screen Pairs That We Would Definitely Love To See In A Movie Again

1) Arjun wants to marry Kareena

This is one of the best scenes from the film wherein Arjun Kapoor, in the role of Kabir, wishes to marry Kareena Kapoor, who plays the role of Kiya. They meet Kiya's mother who is surprised to know that Kabir wants to be Kiya's wife and stay at home and do all the chores. The scene takes a different twist and has some thought-provoking dialogues.

READ:Salman Khan Groomed Arjun Kapoor, But Equation With Him Has Strained Now: Boney Kapoor

2) Kiya's frustration

This is another thoughtful scene where Kabir is upset with Kiya for returning home late and not introducing him to her business clients. Kabir and Kiya say some mean things to each other and Kiya starts yelling at Kabir. The scene ends on a romantic note with Kabir and Kiya's intimate moment.

3) Kabir's romance with Kiya

This is another crucial scene in the film that begins on a romantic note and ends with Kabir's striking monologue. Kabir and Kiya meet at a bar and ponder over each other's lives and dreams for the future. Kabir tries to woo Kiya but eventually leaves her deep in thoughts.

4) Kiya's romance

This scene is where Kiya and Kabir are caught up in each other's questions. This is also the scene where Kabir proposes to Kiya. The scene is lighthearted and full of romance.

Image - YouTube Screengrab

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.