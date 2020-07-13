Arjun Kapoor's On-screen Chemistry Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Ileana D'Cruz?

Arjun Kapoor has over the years worked with several talented actors. Kapoor who has worked with Sonakshi Sinha on the film Tevar also has worked with Ileana D'Cruz on the film, Mubarakan. Arjun Kapoor has worked with both these talented actors only once. Listed below are some further details on who makes the better pair; Arjun Kapoor & Ileana D'Cruz or Arjun & Sonakshi Sinha.

READ:Fact Check: Was Sushant Singh Rajput Replaced By Arjun Kapoor In A Film Due To Nepotism?

Arjun Kapoor & Ileana D'Cruz Or Arjun & Sonakshi Sinha: Which Pair Looks Better?

READ:Proof Of Sushant's Replacement In 'Half Girlfriend' Goes Viral, Sparks #ArjunKapoor Trend

Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor starred in the film Tevar, helmed by Amit Sharma. The film followed the life of a Kabbadi player, who tries to save a woman from a powerful leader, who wants to marry her against her wishes. The two eventually fall in love with each other. Tevar also starred Manor Bajpayee as an antagonist. The film was the remake of a Telugu film Okkadu. The film was low rated by the critics and also became a box-office failure with ₹54crores. However, the film's music and Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha's fire crackling chemistry did make some noise. The film with an IMDb rating of 4.1 initially at the trailer launch did seem to be promising but failed to impress the masses at the big screen.

Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz

Anil Kapoor's Mubarakan is helmed by Anees Bazmee and the movie features Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, and Athiya Shetty in prominent roles. The romantic-comedy film got released in the year 2017. With such a pool of prominent stars, Mubarakan garnered wide appreciation for various aspects. Arjun played a double role in the film and romanced both Athiya and Ileana. The film followed the lives of two identical twins, Karan and Charan, who fall in love with Sweety and Nafisa, they seek the help of their paternal uncle, Kartar Singh, to get married. The film made a box-office collection of ₹93.59 crores but failed to impress the masses and the critics. However, the film did make headlines for the fun chemistry shared between lead actors Arjun Kapoor-Ileana D'Cruz and Arjun Kapoor and Athiya Shetty. The film has an IMDb rating of 5.6. Mubarakan though did make some noise with it's colourful songs and vibrant cast.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.