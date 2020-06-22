Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra Or Arjun Kapoor & Sonakshi Sinha: Which Pair Looks Better?

Sonakshi Sinha and Parineeti Chopra are two established actors of Bollywood. They have been a part of several Bollywood films and have also worked with some greatest actors in Bollywood. Arjun Kapoor made his debut in Bollywood with the film Ishaqzaade, alongside Parineeti Chopra. Arjun Kapoor starred with actor Sonakshi Sinha in the film Tevar. Take a look at their movie reviews and box office collections to know which pair was most loved by the audience.

Sonakshi Sinha or Parineeti Chopra: Who looks better with Arjun Kapoor

Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor movies

Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor starred in the film Tevar, helmed by Amit Sharma. The film followed the life of a Kabbadi player, who tries to save a woman from a powerful leader, who wants to marry her against her wishes. The two eventually fall in love with each other. Tevar also starred Manor Bajpayee as an antagonist. The film was the remake of a Telugu film Okkadu. The film was low rated by the critics and also became a box-office failure.

Also Read: Twinkle Khanna Pays Tribute To Corona Quilt Project With Beautiful Floral Artwork

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor movies

Actors Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor starred in the films Ishaqzaade and Namaste England. Ishaqzaade was Arjun Kapoor's debut movie for which he received praises. The film followed the story of two rebellious individuals who belong to families of rival political parties. Eventually, they fall in love and their families set out to kill them. Ishaqzaade was a critically acclaimed film and was also considered as a box office hit. Moreover, actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were praised for their performance and chemistry in the film, making them the most loved Jodi. The film made an est gross collection of ₹68 crores.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha Slams Trolls After Twitter Exit, Says 'your Hate Will Never Reach Me'

The duo came together again for the film Namaste England which released in 2018. The film follows the life of a couple whose relationship goes under stress as they move to England from Punjab. The film received negative reviews from film critics. It made an estimated collection of ₹11 crores. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will also be seen together in the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which is scheduled to release later this year.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor's Melodious Songs That Have Crossed 100 Million Views On YouTube

Also Read: 'Commando 3' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.