Proof Of Sushant's Replacement In 'Half Girlfriend' Goes Viral, Sparks #ArjunKapoor Trend

2 States author Chetan Bhagat has found himself amidst the ongoing discussion caused after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. An old tweet of Chetan confirming SSR being cast in Half Girlfriend has resurfaced online. This old tweet has added fuel to the already burning questions regarding nepotism in Bollywood.

Bhagat’s old tweet about SSR in ‘Half Girlfriend’ resurfaces

The Indian entertainment industry lost one of its most prominent actors when the news about Sushant Singh Rajput's death was confirmed. While on one hand people mourned about Sushant Singh Rajput's death, on the other hand, a heated debate about how nepotism was the reason for his death started online. This debate also led to a case being filed against filmmakers like Karan Johar, Snajay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Ekta Kapoor.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Shekhar Suman Starts Forum Demanding A CBI Inquiry

Now, Arjun Kapoor and author Chetan Bhagat are being dragged in this debate. An old tweet of Chetan Bhagat has resurfaced online which is the root cause of this new development. In this tweet, Chetan Bhagat has confirmed the news that Sushant Singh Rajput has been cast as the lead in the adaptation of Half Girlfriend. But, soon he was replaced by Arjun Kapoor in the film.

So happy to share @itsSSR will play lead in @mohit11481 directed Half Girlfriend. Shooting begins 1Q16. https://t.co/dUHSVZ2FQ5 — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 7, 2015

This change in casting has led to people shaming and trolling Arjun Kapoor online and hence the actor is also trending on Twitter. Apart from Half Girlfriend, another Twitter user’s tweet also points out how this is not the first time Sushant Singh Rajput was replaced by another actor.

It shows that Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly removed from films like Fitoor and Befikre, which then starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Ranveer Singh respectively. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions this latest revelation about Arjun Kapoor replacing Sushant Singh Rajput in Half Girlfriend has received.

Also read | When Sara Ali Khan Thanked Sushant Singh Rajput For Making Her Talk Only In Hindi; Watch

Ahh ! Sushant could have nailed that role with Shraddha. #chetanbhagat #ArjunKapoor #EktaKapoor you didn't gave chance to your own child , your friend @itsSSR ? Why?

(Also the casting director was his bff Mukesh Chhabra) https://t.co/rO0PGOTTMl — Bhavna Kakoti (@BhavnaKakoti) June 24, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has also lead actor Shekhar Suman trying to find the real reason for his death. The actor in his recent tweets has revealed that he is forming a forum to “pressurize” the government for a detailed CBI inquiry in this case. In his tweet, Shekhar Suman also said that a “strong-willed and intelligent” man like Sushant would have left a note.

Im forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum.where i implore just about ev one to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death,raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias.i solicit your support. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 23, 2020

It's crystal clear,if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide,the way he was,strong willed and intelligent, he would have definitely definitely left a suicide https://t.co/DAWaU1WPiT heart tells me,like many others,there is more than meets the eye. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 23, 2020

Shekhar Suman’s forum is receiving a tremendous response on Twitter. The support for this forum is just on the rise as people are taking a note of Arjun Kapoor replacing Sushant Singh Rajput in Half Girlfriend and many such instances that the Chhichhore actor reportedly faced before his untimely demise.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Story Inspires A Second Film; Sanoj Mishra To Helm The Direction

Also read | Mahesh Bhatt Slammed For Insensitive Tweet, Sushant Singh Rajput's Viral Video & More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.