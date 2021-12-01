Arjun Kapoor On Dad Boney Kapoor Joining Instagram: 'He Wants To Keep Track On His Kids'

Arjun Kapoor's father and well-known producer, Boney Kapoor, recently joined the photo-sharing platform Instagram. The film producer shared four posts soon after his arrival on the app and recently got a shoutout from his son. However, Arjun Kapoor did not leave his funny side to welcome his dad and claimed he joined the platform to keep track of his kids.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Arjun Kapoor reshared one of Boney Kapoor's photos and welcomed him on the app with a hilarious note. In the photo, Boney Kapoor was seen wearing a black hoodie and pyjama set. The Bhoot Police actor claimed his father joined the platform to keep track of all his children and also show off his fashion skills. The caption read, "So this happened. Dad is finally on Instagram to keep track on all his kids & to show the world his rather fashionable side..."

Boney Kapoor's Instagram posts

Boney Kapoor is currently on his trip to Delhi and is keeping his fans updated with his out and about. The producer's first Instagram post saw his photo at Delhi Airport. In the picture, Boney Kapoor was seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama with black shoes. He also had a pastel coloured printed shawl around his neck. He completed his look with black shoes and goggles. The post's caption read, "In Delhi Shooting for my acting assignment."

The producer also had dinner with his sister Reena Marwah and her family. In a photo that the producer shared, he, Reena Marwah, Akshay Marwah and Sandeep Marwah were seen sitting in a restaurant. Boney Kapoor wore a white kurta-pyjama and styled it with a blue scarf. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Dinner with my Delhi family..."

On the work front, Boney Kapoor recently wrapped up his upcoming film Mili starring his daughter, Janhvi Kapoor. He is also bankrolling Ajay Devgn starter Maidaan and Ajith Kumar's most awaited film Valimai. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor will next star in Ek Villain Returns. The actor will share the screen with John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria for the sequel. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 8, 2022. The actor also has Kuttey and The Lady Killer in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor