Arjun Kapoor Thinks Janhvi Kapoor 'needs Help' After Actor Recreates Hilarious Meme; Watch

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. The Roohi actor keeps her fans entertained with regular snaps and videos. The actor is known for sharing goofy dance videos with her team. She recently dropped a lip sync video of a fight that made her brother Arjun Kapoor worry about her.

Taking to her Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor recently dropped a hilarious video featuring her and one of her teammates lip-syncing to viral audio from one of the seasons of Bigg Boss. In the video, Janhvi, dressed in a blue top and white shorts, showed off her ace acting skills. As Janhvi is known for sharing such goofy videos, she asked her followers if she needs help. In the caption, the Dhadak actor wrote, "Do you guys think I need help." Her Mili co-star Sunny Kaushal praised her for the video while others laughed at Janhvi's humour. However, her half-brother Arjun Kapoor was hilariously quick enough to let her know that she does need help. Arjun Kapoor wrote a straightaway "Yes" with a speechless emoji. Shanaya Kapoor also seemingly agreed with Arjun Kapoor and wrote, "I’m praying for u."

Arjun Kapoor tells Janhvi he will meet her in 2022 after watching her video

This is not the first time that Arjun Kapoor has dropped a hilarious comment on Janhvi Kapoor's post. The brother-sister duo often leaves funny comments on each other's posts. Earlier this month, Janhvi Kapoor shared yet another funny video from the sets of her upcoming film Mili. In the clip, the actor had a shawl draped around her while she posed at various locations. Sharing the video, Janhvi wrote, "Milli mid-shoot shenanigans." Arjun Kapoor reacted to the video and wrote, "I mean I am officially not meeting you till 2022 now... Aksa gang was less scary than you going solo..." Aksa gang was Janhvi's team, with whom she used to make funny videos on viral songs.

Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor seemingly share a fairly strong bond. The two often appear in several interviews together and spend time at their family gatherings. Arjun Kapoor is the son of film producer Boney Kapoor from his first marriage with Mona Shourie Kapoor. The two parted ways in 1996 when Boney Kapoor tied the knot with late film star Sridevi. Boney Kapoor and Sridevi welcomed their first child Janhvi in 1997 and Khushi in 2000.

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor/@janhvikapoor