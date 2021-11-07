Arjun Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note For Malaika Arora In Latest Post; 'She Makes Me Happy'

Arjun Kapoor dedicated his latest Instagram post to lady love Malaika Arora, stating that the latter makes him happy. Arjun and Malaika's blooming romance is constantly put on display via their social media handles, with fans cheering for Bollywood's power couple. The recent candid click seems to be from a Diwali party attended by the two, with Arjun flashing a smile at Malaika, who looks stunning in a hot pink saree.

The post comes weeks after Arjun's heartwarming note for Malaika on her 48th birthday. The couple has grabbed eyeballs ever since they made their relationship Instagram official back in 2019. Since then, they've been papped together on various getaways, dates and festivities.

Arjun Kapoor dedicates Instagram post to Malaika Arora

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, November 7, the Bhoot Police actor uploaded a picture of the duo at a Diwali bash. Clad in all-black traditional attire, Arjun chuckles adoringly at Malaika, who has her back towards the camera while making an entry in a satin pink saree adorned with matching bangles. For the caption, he wrote, "When she laughs at my nonsense, She makes me happy...@malaikaaroraofficial Thank you @ak_paps for this picture." Take a look.

On Malaika's birthday last month, Arjun shared a loved up picture of the duo from a romantic evening, which also had Kareena Kapoor Khan in attendance. Malaika can be seen planting a kiss on Arjun's face as the duo enjoys drinks in a cosy setup with candles and roses. Captioning the image, Arjun wrote, "On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile...May this year you smile the mostest."

In an earlier episode of Supermodel Of The Year Season 2, Malaika was asked to name one person who knows her inside out. Taking her beau's name, she said "He knows me, he gets me, he understands me, he annoys me." On the work front, Arjun will be seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Disha Patani, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. He will also be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in his upcoming film, The Lady Killer as well as Aasmaan Bhardwaj directorial Kuttey.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MALAIKA ARORA)