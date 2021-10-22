Arjun Kapoor Photoshops Himself In ‘Tourism Ambassador’ Parineeti Chopra's Pics; See Post

Parineeti Chopra celebrated her birthday on Friday and several celebrities close to the actor extended their wishes to her. Some of them include Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Siddharth Malhotra, Athiya Shetty and many more. Among the several birthday wishes the actor received was one from Arjun Kapoor, who chose to use a hilarious way to wish her in and called her World Tourism Ambassador.

Arjun Kapoor's hilarious wish to Parineeti Chopra on her birthday

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to wish his Ishaqzaade co-star as she celebrated her birthday on Friday. He chose to add a twist to his birthday wish for the actor and edited some of her Instagram pictures and added himself in them. The pictures are hilarious and it is evident that Kapoor photoshopped himself into her pictures. He gave her the title of World Tourism Ambassador and mentioned that she deserved it as she wished him a happy birthday. In the caption of the post he wrote, "Pari you travel the world and I travel with you in your heart. Happy birthday to the World Tourism Ambassador! You deserve the title. @parineetichopra."

In the first picture from the carousel, Parineeti can be seen sitting on a sidewalk, as Arjun photoshopped himself walking towards her. The second picture sees Parineeti posing in a park, and Arjun walking behind her with a grin on his face. The next picture sees Arjun photobombing as Parineeti clicks a selfie, while the last picture is of Parineeti in Nepal, with the actor looking her way with a smile on his face. Parineeti often posts pictures from her travel adventures and they attract the attention of her fans and followers.

Parineeti is currently shooting for her upcoming film, Uunchai with Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. Kher recently shared a video of a welcome dance performed by him and Chopra. In the caption of his post, he mentioned that it was a 'traditional welcome dance' that they performed as they reached Manang in Nepal. They received a warm welcome from the local citizens and the duo can be seen dancing and having the time of their lives as they shake a leg.

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor