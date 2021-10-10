Arjun Kapoor Remembers Late Mother Mona Kapoor In Latest Post; 'an Angel Watching Over Me'

Arjun Kapoor uploaded a nostalgic Instagram post on Sunday, remembering his late mother Mona Kapoor. Sharing a photo in which he can be seen looking at the sky with a smile on his face, the Bhoot Police actor penned a note, requesting his mother to take care of him, and called her an 'angel watching over me'. Arjun and his sister Anshula Kapoor's mother, Mona, was Boney Kapoor's first wife, who passed away in 2012, battling cancer.

The actor keeps sharing captions and posts dedicated to his mother on various occasions, including his recent 9 years completion in the film industry. Uploading a throwback picture with her, he stated that he feels 'lost' without her, hoping that she is watching over him.

Arjun remembers mother Mona Kapoor in the latest post

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, October 10, the Half Girlfriend actor uploaded a candid click of himself as he looked at the sun. For the caption, he wrote, "I always look up & smile cause I know I got an angel watching over me. Love you Maa keep taking care of me please...." His sister Anshula Kapoor took to the comments section and dropped a string of red heart emojis on the post. Take a look.

Arjun Kapoor completed 9 years in Bollywood in May, since his debut film Ishaqzaade was released in theatres 9 years back. Remembering his mother on this occasion, which also came close to Mother's day, the actor wrote," Yesterday was Mother’s Day I hated every bit of it.... Tomorrow is 9 years of me being an actor but I’m still lost without you Mom. Just like in this picture I hope ur smiling watching over me & u got my back..."

Meanwhile, Arjun, who was last seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam, will next feature in Aasmaan Bhardwaj directorial Kuttey. He also has director Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, which also stars Disha Patani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. The film, which comes as a sequel to the 2014 romantic thriller Ek Villain, is set to mark a theatrical release on July 8, 2022.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@ARJUN KAPOOR