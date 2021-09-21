Arjun Kapoor Reveals How His Physical Transformation 'changed The Way' People Look At Him

Arjun Kapoor's remarkable physical transformation after battling obesity since childhood has been lauded by fans, who draw fitness inspiration from the actor. Arjun recently spoke about how fitness not only changed the way people look at him but also led to a shift in the opportunities he has been receiving. The Half Girlfriend actor took to his Instagram handle today and uploaded an intense workout video in which he can be seen grunting as he sweats it out.

Divulging more on his ventures into the field of food and fitness as per the latest ANI report, the actor revealed he has initiated many projects which may materialise soon and expressed excitement about contributing towards revolutionising the fitness space.

Arjun Kapoor on his food and fitness ventures

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, September 21, the Bhoot Police star gave major fitness inspiration to his followers, in a video captioned," It’s a marathon, not a sprint. #WorkInProgress[sic]." He can be seen indulging in various workout activities, donning all-black athleisure wear.

Take a look:

Drawing attention to how people have been 'kind enough' to notice his transformation, the actor revealed that his fitness journey has changed the way he looks at food, with a difference in the 'opportunities and offers' he gets. Spilling details about his urge to venture into the nutrition space, the actor said he will share some concrete details in the days to come, with endeavours set to embark on 'revolutionising the fitness space'. Arjun also spoke about his struggle with obesity in an interview with a leading daily, mentioning that his 'underlying conditions' always made it a hassle for him to stay a certain size.

More on Arjun's work front

The Ishqzaade star was recently seen in the horror-comedy drama, Bhoot Police, which has been well received by the audience. It also starred Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. He will also star in Ek Villain Returns, alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The Mohit Suri directorial will be backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series. He also has Kuttey in his pipeline.

(Image: @ARJUN KAPOOR/Instagram)