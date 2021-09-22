Actor Arjun Kapoor, who shares a great bond with his siblings, on Wednesday, took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a throwback childhood picture to wish his cousin Akshay Marwah on his birthday. Arjun shared an unseen picture, where he can be seen posing with cousin sister Sonam Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, and Akshay Marwah. Apart from this, the actor also penned a heartfelt note while sharing a sweet anecdote from his childhood days.

In the caption of the picture, the Ishaqzaade actor wrote, “Happy birthday Akshay Marwah! Time flies but the bond remains stronger than ever... Also important to note that I am certain I did share that rusk with him which he was staring at." Birthday boy Akshay Marwah, in the comments section, thanked Arjun and wrote: "Love you." Mohit Marwah, who is the son of Arjun and Sonam's aunt Reena, also shared a heartwarming message for his younger brother. He wrote, "Happy birthday bro!! Here’s to another super exciting year ahead!!! Can't wait to experience it together!! Love you."

Arjun Kapoor shares funny childhood anecdote on cousin Akshay Marwah's birthday

Arjun who underwent a remarkable physical transformation after battling obesity since childhood and is often seen disseminating fitness inspiration to his fans on social media. Recently, he even spoke about how fitness not only changed the way people look at him but also led to a shift in the opportunities he has been receiving. Earlier, he had shared a video of his intense workout and revealed he has initiated many projects which may materialise soon and expressed excitement about contributing towards revolutionising the fitness space. “It’s a marathon, not a sprint. #WorkInProgress[sic],” the Half Girlfriend actor said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, The Aurangzeb actor was recently seen in the horror-comedy drama, Bhoot Police, which has been well received by the audience. It also starred Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. Arjun Kapoor will also star in Ek Villain Returns, alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The Mohit Suri directorial will be backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series. Currently, the actor has Kuttey in his pipeline.

(Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor)