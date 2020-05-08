Arjun Kapoor Has THIS To Say About Ranveer Singh's New Grown Beard Amid Lockdown

Amid the lockdown, several celebrities are interacting with fans on social media platforms. Ranveer Singh also took to Instagram and started a Live session with fans. However, it was Arjun Kapoor who stole the show.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor commented on Ranveer Singh’s live session. Arjun Kapoor took a dig at Ranveer Singh’s new beard. Arjun Kapoor commented, “Baba what about this beard that ur just growing”. Ranveer Singh has grown a beard during this lockdown. Ranveer Singh’s dense beard was visible on his Instagram live. Ranveer Singh is seen wearing a white casual t-shirt and a baseball cap. From the looks of it, it seems that Ranveer Singh is not only growing his beard, but his hair too.

See the Arjun Kapoor's comment here

The Gunday co-stars Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are known for their friendship in the entertainment industry. They are often seen pulling each other’s leg on social media through comments on each other’s posts. Thousands of Ranveer Singh’s fans enjoyed this fun banter between Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh on Instagram live. Ranveer Singh’s Instagram live was also joined by several celebrities like choreographer Bosco Martis and cricketer Kuldeep Yadav.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has several films in his kitty for 2020-2021. He will be seen sharing the big screen with wife Deepika Padukone in 83’. He will be seen as former Indian Cricket team captain Kapil Dev. The movie is based on India’s memorable victory of 1983 Cricket World Cup. He is also expected to reprise his role of Simmba in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. He will also be seen in films like Jayeshbhai Jordaaar and Takht.

