Arjun Kapoor expresses his wish to play 'Byomkesh Bakshi' after binge-watching the series

Actor Arjun Kapoor has expressed his wish to play the iconic character of Byomkesh Bakshi for one of his films. The actor is currently binge-watching several shows and happened to stumble upon one of his childhood favourite series, Byomkesh Bakshi. Hence, the actor suggested that his audience watch the series and expressed his wish to play Byomkesh Bakshi.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Arjun Kapoor spoke about Byomkesh Bakshi and mentioned that to him, that character was a heroic figure. The actor mentioned that as a child, he would often be fascinated by the intelligence and charismatic nature of the character. Further on, Arjun called Byomkesh Bakshi as one of the finest detectives he has seen on screen yet. He also mentioned that watching Byomkesh on TV was pure nostalgia for him.

Arjun Kapoor continued to speak about Byomkesh Bakshi and said that he had a dream to play a character like Byomkesh someday on screen. He then went on to express his desire to get a chance to relive the character. According to a news portal, Arjun also mentioned that the crime-solving skills of Byomkesh Bakshi was amazing. He continued that it was this aspect that really got him hooked to the show. He further appreciated the good script by the makers of the show and underlined what a good script can do for a series. Arjun Kapoor further added that the content of the series has the power to grow and be timeless. In conclusion, the actor added that it was since his childhood days that he has wanted to play a hero who saves the day and saves lives.

