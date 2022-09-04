Arjun Kapoor Showers Love On New Mom Sonam Kapoor; Says She Is 'all Grown Up'

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja recently welcomed their baby boy. The couple is currently on cloud nine and is receiving warm wishes from their friends, family and fans. Recently, Arjun Kapoor also dropped an adorable picture with Sonam Kapoor and penned a sweet note for the new mom.

The brother-sister duo of Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor share a strong bond. The two often drop childhood pictures of them vacationing with their families and never fail to support each other. Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor recently shared a picture of him and Sonam Kapoor sharing smiles while donning glamorous outfits. The Neerja star wore a stunning black coloured off-shoulder gown with puffed sleeves. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a brown suit.

Sharing the adorable picture, Arjun Kapoor showered love on his sister and mentioned that she is all grown up now and has become a mother. The Ek Villain Returns star wrote, "Look Who’s all grown up & is a mother now !!! OMG it’s you @sonamkapoor." Sonam Kapoor reacted to the post and wrote, "So cute. I love it," in the comment section.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's baby announcement

After dating for a long time, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot back in 2018 in a lavish ceremony. Earlier in March, the couple announced their pregnancy with some photos and a beautiful poem. On August 20, the couple was blessed with a baby boy.

Taking to their official Instagram handles, they shared a sweet note that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts." They then thanked the doctors, nurses, friends as well as family who supported them throughout this journey. They also mentioned how their lives have changed forever. They wrote, "Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. Sonam & Anand."

