Arjun Kapoor's Social Media Game Is Strong & These Captions Are Proof

Arjun Kapoor has portrayed various characters in several kinds of movies, ranging from periodic dramas to novel adaptations. The actor has grown steadily in the Indian film industry with dynamic roles. His film Ishaqzaade, where he starred alongside Parineeti Chopra allowed him to step into Bollywood.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora Pulling Each Other's Leg Is Your Dose Of Sass For The Day

The actor has made a name for himself and has proven that he can perform both lighthearted roles as well as intense, immersive roles, like the one he had in the movie Panipat. The actor's social media game is also quite strong and these captions on his photos prove it. Read on to know more:

Also read: Arjun Kapoor Leaves Hilarious Comment On Katrina Kaif’s 'sweeping' Video, See Here

The actor has written 'You may be wondering what is the secret of my pale skin ??? Nothing but just a slightly different mask'. He is seen in a face-mask in this picture. Check out more photos from Arjun Kapoor's Instagram.

Arjun posted this adorable video he came across. In the video, a dad is giving his daughter a home-made roller coaster experience. It's a heartwarming post.

Arjun Kapoor posted this throwback photo on his Instagram. The actor is a child here. He also wrote a few words about his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is doing his job by sharing the essentials that you've to keep in mind during the COVID-19 outbreak. Learn the basic measures from this photo he shared. Make sure you stay in your homes.

This is another insight the actor shared about the COVID-19 outbreak. Dogs are not known to catch or spread the virus and therefore they are safe. The actors ask people to be kind towards them.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.