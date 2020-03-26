Arjun Kapoor Leaves Hilarious Comment On Katrina Kaif’s 'sweeping' Video, See Here

Amid the recent coronavirus outbreak, the whole world has come to a standstill. Many celebrities have been self-isolating themselves inside their homes and they have been giving regular updates on social media. However, Katrina Kaif is finding ways to make us laugh with her hilarious videos around the house. This time around, she shared a video of herself sweeping and you need to see it.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor Promotes Staying Indoors Amid COVID-19 Outbreak With Fan Art

Katrina Kaif shares a video of herself sweeping

Katrina Kaif took to social media earlier yesterday to share a video of herself sweeping the floors in her house. Her house-help has been self-isolating amid the coronavirus crisis and hence, the actor has taken it upon herself to keep her house clean. However, she also shared a hilarious video of her a few moments after sweeping where she is seen playing cricket with the broom.

Katrina Kaif hilarious even captioned the picture as “Gotta mix it up”. Her video was loved by fans with many even commenting laughing emojis on the video. Her sister, Isabelle Kaif is heard giving comments behind the camera.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s post here:

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor Loses Cool At Abusive Troll For 'real Nawaab' Comment On Kareena-Taimur's Pic

With the numerous comments that poured in on the video, one of them stood out from the rest. The comment was from none other than Arjun Kapoor. The actor hilariously called Katrina Kaif “Kantaben 2.0” in the comments. Other than Arjun Kapoor, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director Zoya Akhtar also asked Katrina kaif if she would come to her house to clean her cupboard.

Here is Arjun Kapoor’s comment:

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Taapsee Pannu, Arjun Kapoor Support PM Modi's 21-day Lockdown Announcement

(Image credits: Katrina Kaif Instagram)

Katrina Kaif has managed to keep herself in a good mood during the entire quarantine period. A few days ago, she even shared a workout schedule for fans to follow within their homes. She also shared a hilarious video of herself giving instructions as she did the dishes one night.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor Has Epic Nickname For Katrina Kaif As She Washes Dishes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.