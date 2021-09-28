Arjun Kapoor Trolls Himself In Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday Post; Has Special Request For Alia

Ranbir Kapoor turns 39 on Tuesday and though the actor is one of the few to be away from social media, his fans, friends and family ensured that there were celebrations online. His mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima and cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan penned heartwarming messages for the birthday boy.

There were greetings from some of the stars of the film industry, who are good friends with the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star. Among the celebs wishing Ranbir was Arjun Kapoor, who trolled himself while conveying the greetings and also had a message for the birthday boy's girlfriend, Alia Bhatt.

Arjun Kapoor's quirky birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor

Arjun dropped a throwback picture from 15 years ago to wish Ranbir on his birthday. The duo was accompanied by Varun Dhawan's brother, director Rohit Dhawan and late filmmaker Ravi Chopra's sons, director Abhay Chopra and Kapil aka Juno Chopra. The group almost looked unrecognisable with their clean-shaven avatars and Arjun was not too pleased to go back in time.

The Ishaqzaade star reacted to seeing his healthier, non-smiling and clean-shaven avatar and quipped that it only reminded him that he needed 'better pictures with the birthday boy.' He tagged Alia Bhatt in the post and urged her to 'do the needful' so that his wish for a better picture is fulfilled.

This was not before he poked fun at his younger avatar, for showing 'confidence' beyond bounds through his 'chest-flaunting abilities.'

The picture is around the time Ranbir had debuted in Bollywood. Arjun joined him in the film industry five years later.

The picture showcased the strong bond that they shared with each other. Though Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor are yet to star together in a film, they share a common passion for football, often being seen during their regular sessions playing the sport in Mumbai on Sundays. Arjun and Alia Bhatt, however, featured together in the movie 2 States. The 2014 film is the biggest hit of Arjun's career.

Interestingly, Ranbir and Alia have been in the news after they were snapped together in Jodhpur ahead of Kapoor's birthday. Netizens were confused if they had gone to celebrate the birthday or perform a recce for their wedding venue.