Ranbir Kapoor's B'day: Mother Neetu & Sister Riddhima Pen Sweet Wishes For The Actor

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is in Jodhpur with his rumoured ladylove Alia Bhatt to ring in his 39th birthday, received adorable wishes from mother-veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The two took to their respective social media handles and shared throwback memories while wishing him on the special day.

Ranbir Kapoor landed in Jodhpur on September 26 with Alia where they will be celebrating the special day together at an exotic resort. Fans are eagerly waiting for the pictures of the two stars together ringing the joyous occasion.

Mother Neetu Kapoor and Sister Riddhima wish Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Neetu Kapoor who is set to make her comeback in films after a long hiatus took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture that features Ranbir, Alia, Riddhima along with her husband Bharat Sahni. While penning her endearing wishes, she wrote, “Happy birthday my Heartbeat. Love n blessings in abundance”.

Riddhima Kapoor also extended her sweet wishes to her ‘Rockstar’ brother with a picture that featured all the names mentioned above along with Riddhima’s daughter Samaira. She wrote, “To my ‘rockstar’ bro -Here’s wishing you a very happy b’day !!!!! We love you so much #youngerbutwiser".

Earlier, pictures and videos of Ranbir and Alia walking out of Jodhpur airport had been surfacing on the Internet. This year, with rumours of their marriage at its peak, according to various media reports, the couple will also scout for their marriage venue in the amazing city. Paparazzi account Viral Bhayani shared a picture of the two on Instagram and informed that the stars are staying at a very "exotic resort #sujanjawai where one can even watch live leopards" and away from the city buzz.

All About Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia and Ranbir have reportedly been dating for over three years now. The two, who will be seen in the sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra, are often seen spending time with each other's families. Recently, Ranbir joined Alia to celebrate her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's birthday. Alia even shared the pictures from her father’s birthday celebrations where the family, including Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh, and Alia were seen posing with Ranbir. Meanwhile, on the work front, besides their film Brahmastra, Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera, Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal, and an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan. Ranbir’s next Shamshera will release on March 18, 2022.

IMAGE: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial