Arjun Kapoor Wishes His 'fool' Malaika Arora As She Rings In Her 47th Birthday; See Post

As Bollywood actor Malaika Arora celebrates her 47th birthday today, actor Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to shower birthday wishes on the actor. On his Instagram stories, Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of Malaika Arora, which features the actor flaunting her pout-face, as she poses with her pet dog for a happy picture. Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s post for Malaika Arora.

Also Read | "Rupali Ganguly's Performance In Anupamaa Made Me Cry": Co-actor Paras Kalnawat

Arjun Kapoor wishes Malaika Arora

In the picture, Malaika Arora can be seen posing with her hands in the pockets, as she dons a baby pink night hoodie. Keeping her look simple, Malaika tied her hair into a bun and accessorised her look with a pair of white floaters. Wishing Malaika, Arjun Kapoor shared a balloon emoticon and wrote, ‘Happy birthday my fool’. However, Arjun Kapoor is not the only celebrity from Bollywood to wish Malaika on her birthday.

Also Read | Fahadh Faasil Pens 'love Loves To Love Love’ As He Shares Mushy Picture With Nazriya Nazim

Earlier in the day, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to wish her ‘BFF’ Malaika Arora. Sharing a heartwarming picture with the actor, Kareena Kapoor Khan wished Malaika and wrote, 'May we keep enjoying our meals and our girlie nights together while twinning in our t-shirts forever'. Khan further added, ‘I wish you lots of gluten-free bread, a tiny drop of gin, and of course. lots of yoga asana for the diva herself. Love you tons’. Take a look at the picture shared.

Also Read | Fahadh Faasil Pens 'love Loves To Love Love’ As He Shares Mushy Picture With Nazriya Nazim

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora started dating, post the latter's breakup with ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan. The duo finally confirmed their relationship by posting pictures on social media. Ever since then, the couple has been painting their social media platform red with their love. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his next Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra. The actor was last seen in Panipat: The Great Betrayal.

Also Read | "Rupali Ganguly's Performance In Anupamaa Made Me Cry": Co-actor Paras Kalnawat

(Image credits: Arjun Kapoor Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.