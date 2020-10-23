Fahadh Faasil Pens 'love Loves To Love Love’ As He Shares Mushy Picture With Nazriya Nazim

Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil recently took to his Instagram handle to share a mushy picture with his wife, actor Nazriya Nazim. The picture features Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim striking a pose, as the former clicks a selfie picture. In the picture, Nazriya Nazim can be seen donning a sequinned salwar-kameez, while Fahadh Faasil kept his look simple, as he donned a casual sweatshirt. Take a look at the picture shared by Fahadh Faasil.

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim's photo

With his post, Fahadh Faasil also penned a quirky caption, which reads, “Love loves to love love’. Soon after Fahadh Faasil shared the picture on Instagram, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and showered love on the couple. Some fans also lauded the actor’s ‘on-point fashion game’ Take a look at how fans reacted to Fahadh Faasil’s post:

Fans React

Fahadh Faasil recently made it to the news when he gave fans a glimpse of his recent splurge, a brand new Porsche car. Fahadh Faasil shared a picture of his green Porsche on Instagram, which features the actor and his wife, Nazriya Nazim flashing their smiles while posing on either side of the luxurious car. Take a look at Fahadh Faasil’s recent post.

Fahadh on the work front

The actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed movie C U Soon. Starring Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran and Roshan Mathew in the leading roles, C U Soon follows the story of Jimmy, who meets a girl named Anu on an online dating website and decides to marry her. However, Jimmy's mother asks his cousin Kevin to get details about Anu and discovers a dark, shocking truth about her. Directed and written by Mahesh Narayan, the movie was released on Amazon Prime Video and also stars actors Saiju Kurup and Maala Parvathi in prominent roles.

The actor will be next seen in Malik. Starring Fahadh Faasil, Joju George and Maala Parvathi in the leading roles, the movie follows the story of a boy born with wings, which he must hide from society until an incident forces him to use them. Directed by Mahesh Narayan, the film also stars Dileesh Pothan and Assif Yogi in prominent roles.

