Arjun Kapoor Calls LA Lakers Player LeBron James A 'legend'; Shares His Inspiring Video

Recently, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a video of the American basketball player, LeBron James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association. The video, which was originally posted by Complex, features LeBron James demanding respect from the masses and names many other players from his team. Take a look at LeBron James’ video, which was shared by Arjun Kapoor.

Original video shared by Arjun Kapoor

In his post, Arjun Kapoor re-shared the video and called LeBron James a ‘legend’. In the video, LeBron James says, “I want my damn respect too”. Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s post for LeBron James.

Arjun Kapoor's post:

LeBron James recently made it to the news when a report published by Cleveland.com claimed that the player has now turned author for his children’s book, I Promise. The report adds that I Promise aims to work in accordance with the I Promise program and the I Promise School, which James helped open in Akron, Ohio in the year 2018. In his statement to Cleveland.com, LeBron James mentioned that books have the ability to teach, inspire and bring people together, which is why this opportunity to connect parents, teachers, and students together means so much to him.

On the professional front

Arjun Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat. The filmmaker who has delivered several successful historical films made his comeback in Bollywood with Panipat after three years. Starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role, Panipat: The Great Betrayal is a story of the lust for power and position, resulting in a gruesome battle between the Marathas and the Afghan invaders. The plot of the movie is traced back to the 1760s when the Third battle of Panipat was fought.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat also stars actors like Padmini Kolhapure and Mohnish Bahl in prominent roles. The movie marks the duo’s second association on screen. Meanwhile, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra.

(Image credits: Arjun Kapoor Instagram)

