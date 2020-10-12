Amitabh Bachchan, Armaan Malik, Ali Fazal Say 'keep Calm' As Mumbai Faces Power Cut

In an unprecedented situation, due to grid failure, there has been a power outage in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) region on October 12. The sudden electricity blackout has disrupted normal life causing inconvenience for Mumbaikars. Several Bollywood stars are sharing their reactions to the sudden power outage in the city which has put everything to halt. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Armaan Malik, Ali Fazal, and Nimrat Kaur are a few who expressed displeasure over the same.

Bollywood celebs react to Mumbai power cut

Bollywood’s megastar Amitab Bachchan who is quite active on social media shared his unease over the power cut and wrote, “Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message. keep calm all shall be well.” Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan also gave an update about the situation in his vicinity and wrote, “Dongles working .. Vodafone is working for me.”

T 3688 - Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 12, 2020

T 3688 - .. Dongles working .. Vodafone is working for me .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 12, 2020

Read: Mumbai Power Cut Sparks Memes; 'WFH, Online Classes & Netflix' Hit, Say Twitterati

Read: Latest News: Power Cut Across Mumbai; PM Lauds Indian Beaches; Adivasi Families Build Road

Followed by the Pink actor, singer Armaan Malik shared a selfie on Instagram along with a hilarious caption to take a funny dig at the current situation. While captioning the post, he asked the Mumbaikars to ask CID’s Daya to investigate the sudden power outage. Apart from this, the singer also tweeted that he is happy that he has a good 4G network.

I have amazing 4G 🙃 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) October 12, 2020

On the other hand, Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal shared a completely blurred picture on Twitter and wrote that Mumbai’s electricity is broken and that his phone’s battery is almost dead and his “phone is melting.” Actress Nimrat Kaur connected the situation with astrology and called the situation as “Mercury retrograde.” Mercury in retrograde has a bad rep for completely turning life upside down. She tweeted, “Hi retrograde Mercury! Missed you, #MumbaiPowerFailure.”

Bombay electricity kaputt! Phone is melting. pic.twitter.com/CcGJ5Uw2tF — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) October 12, 2020

Hi retrograde Mercury! Missed you 👍🏼🙌🏼😘 #MumbaiPowerFailure — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) October 12, 2020

The power cut led to local train services being hit Churchgate to Vasai. The 400 KV Line, MIDC, Palghar, Dahanu lines, and 360 MW supply in Mumbai and suburbs were affected. Western Railway confirmed that the services were affected and sought co-operation from the commuters. It added that the MSETCL supply was used for services between Borivali to Virar section and efforts was on to extend this line to restore supply to the Churchgate-Borivali section. It is likely to take an hour to bring the services back to normal.

Read: Mumbai Power Cut LIVE Updates: 'Electricity To Take 1 Hour To Restore'; Centre Takes Note

Read: AIMIM Demands Relaxations In Electricity Bills In Maharashtra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.