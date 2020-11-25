Arjun Mathur Shares Speech That He 'didn't Get A Chance' To Deliver At Emmy Awards

Arjun Mathur, who was nominated for the International Emmy's in the Best Actor category for his role in Made in Heaven, took to his Instagram handle to share the winning speech, even though Billy Barratt won the award for show Responsible Child. Mathur shared the speech and wrote, "So there was this speech that I didn't get a chance to make. I did say I'll share it here, regardless. Bear with the handwriting. Peace and love." [sic]

"An international recognition for an Indian is an opportunity not to celebrate the self, but to acknowledge the millions of marginalised, downtrodden and victimised Indians who are locked in a daily battle for dignity, livelihood and survival. As a child of privilege myself, I pledge this award to all those who risk themselves to protect the affirming, all-embracing spirit of India, and to all the brave individuals across the world, who fight to resist the malicious forces of repression, bigotry and injustice, every single day," the speech said.

Mathur, who started working in the industry in 2007 and has acted in movies such as Luck By Chance, Barah Aanh and My Name is Khan, was praised for his portrayal of Karan Mehra alongside Sobhita Dhulipala’s Tara Khanna in Made in Heaven, a show revolving around two wedding planners navigating personal and professional crises. Set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings, the series is directed by Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Prashant Nair.

His upcoming projects include season two of Made in Heaven and Voot Original series The Gone Game, a film with actor-director Anushman Jha, and another project for which he will begin shooting next month.

