Arjun Mathur Goes On A 'thank You' Spree After I-Emmys Nomination, Says 'Love Is Love'

Actor Arjun Mathur from the 2019 web series, Made in Heaven, has been nominated in the Best Performance By An Actor category at the International Emmy Awards 2020. Arjun took to his Instagram stories and thanked the entire team for this achievement. He firstly thanked Amazon Prime Video, Excel Movies and Tiger Baby Films. "Hold on for a second. I need to thank a whole bunch of people" Arjun wrote.

Mathur went to thank Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti for 'creating Karan'. He thanked Ritesh Sidhwani snd Farhan Akhtar for 'making it all happen'. He tagged his co-stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin and others. Arjun Mathur extended gratitude towards his team for 'making him look good every day'.

More so, he thanked the music team for 'amplifying every moment with their music'. He listed down the names of the production team, his manager, and all the people who stood behind him. "I know there's many I haven't had a chance to mention, but love is love," Arjun Mathur added.

Arjun Mathur nominated for International Emmy Awards 2020

Director, writer, musician, Vishwesh K, took to his Instagram and posted a pic with Arjun Mathur. Along with it, he also penned a lengthy note which read: "My truest and most talented friend is now an Emmy-nominated talent. Here’s to the best among us Arjun Mathur. There are times where you hate to say ‘I told you so’. This is one of those times where I say it with utter and absolute pride. Tears, I tell you, Tears." Actors like Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta and others congratulated Arjun Mathur.

Also Read | Hansal Mehta hails Delhi Crime, Four More Shots & Made In Heaven for Emmy nominations

Also Read | 'The Gone Game' cast: Arjun Mathur, Sanjay Kapoor & other actors in the Voot Select series

International Emmy Awards nominations

Along with Arjun Mathur for Made In Heaven, the Shefali Shah led series, Delhi Crime also bagged a nomination in the Best Drama Series category. Meanwhile, Anu Menon and Nupur Asthana-directed web-series, Four More Shots Please, bagged a nomination in the Best Comedy Series category. Maanvi wrote, "The day just got a million times brighter!!

Four More Shots Please nominated for International Emmy Awards 2020" as she expressed excitement about the same.

Also Read | NASA Shares Breathtaking Image Of 'lovely Home' Earth Captured From ISS; Pic Inside

Also Read | International Space Station (ISS) makes emergency maneuver to avoid collision with debris

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.