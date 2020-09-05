Sobhita Dhulipala's Fan Asks Her About 'Made In Heaven 2', She 'says It With Her Eyes'

Model-turned-actor Sobhita Dhulipala always manages to create quite a buzz online with her whimsical social media posts. Be it wowing followers with her splendid fashion statements or motivating them towards fitness, Sobhita Dhulipala aptly knows how to stay connected with her fan army. The beauty mogul was seen talking with her eyes in her recent social media post shared on Friday, September 4.

Sobhita Dhulipa “Says it with her eyes”

Taking to Instagram, Sobhita posted a dramatic picture of herself donning a skin-tight blacktop. However, the mask worn by her became the centre of attraction. The matching mask had “Say It with Your Eyes” imprinted on it. Going by the phrase, the diva took a close-up selfie of her which can see her winking as the camera captures her. Sobhita’s look is accessorised with a metallic neckpiece. She shared the photo using several hashtags that urge everyone to “mask up” because of the “pandemic ain't over yet”.

ALSO READ| Sobhita Dhulipala' 'leaf' Reminds Fans Of Kiara's Pic; Brings Back Dabboo's 'inspired' Row

As soon as the picture surfaced online, followers of the diva couldn’t help themselves from praising her. While some curious fans asked her “when is season two of Made in Heaven releasing”, others expressed that “they cannot stop staring at her oceanic eyes”. Even Shibani Dandekar flooded her post with fire emoticons. Take a look at it here:

ALSO READ| Sobhita Dhulipala's Pic From 'Choked' Sets Will Remind Fans Of Good Old Shoot Days

What is next in store for Sobhita Dhulipala?

On the work front, Sobhita will next feature in Made in Heaven season 2. The shooting of the web series went on floors back in April 2019. The first season of the show premiered on Amazon Prime and was bankrolled under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The plot of the show chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners hailing from Delhi who runs an agency namely Made in Heaven.

ALSO READ| Sobhita Dhulipala Is Ready To Fulfill Her 'dream' Of An Outer Space Mission, Here's How

The series showcases the apt blend of old and new traditions in India. It essays how modern aspirations are pushed ahead setting against the backdrop of Big Fat Indian Weddings. Along with it, Made in India also shed light on the social dynamics in the capital city of India.

ALSO READ| Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Strong Message With Heartfelt Poem For A 'purple Goodbye'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.