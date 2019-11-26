The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Arjun Rampal - Gabriella Demetriades: All The Adorable Pictures Of The Couple

Bollywood News

Arjun Rampal and partner Gabriella Demetraides often make news with their appearances. Here are all the adorable pictures of the couple that you need to see.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jessia have now legally separated. Their 21-year marriage has officially ended with the couple being granted a divorce under the Special Marriage Act, after almost six months. Arjun and Mehr approached the court to dissolve their marriage on April 30, 2019. Arjun Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades often make news when they make public appearances. The duo also never shies away from sharing adorable pictures and videos on their social media. They often keep their fans updated through their social media. Here is a series of adorable pictures as shared by the couple.

Arjun Rampal – Gabriella Demetriades: All the pictures you need to see

The adorable couple picture

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

The Halloween couple picture

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

ALSO READ | Gabriella Demetriades: Times Arjun Rampal's GF Set The Internet On Fire With Her Pictures

Another adorable picture

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

The mandatory candid picture

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

ALSO READ | Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Shares Photo Along With A Heartwarming Caption

A picture from a public appearance

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on

The mandatory vacation picture

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on

The pretty pregnancy picture

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on

A picture from a wedding the couple attended together

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on

ALSO READ | Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Gets Called Out For 'copying' Neck Trend

The Valentine's Day post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on

The mandatory selfie post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on

ALSO READ | Arjun Rampal Expresses His Delight Over Winning The Best Actor In A Web Series Award

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG