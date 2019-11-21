Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Shares Photo Along With A Heartwarming Caption

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jessia have now legally separated. Their 21-year marriage has officially ended with the couple being granted a divorce under the Special Marriage Act, after almost six months. Arjun and Mehr approached the court to dissolve their marriage on April 30, 2019. According to reports, the exact terms of the divorce are not known yet. However, it is said that the duo's two daughters Mahikaa and Myra will be living with their mother Mehr in their home in Bandra. Amidst Arjun’s official divorce headlines everywhere, his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades has shared a picture with Arjun Rampal on her social media handle.

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades posts adorable picture on the day of his official divorce

Right after his separation with wife Mehr, Arjun Rampal was spotted going out with model Gabriella Demetriades and soon after which, there were rumours circulating that the two were dating. In April this year, the Om Shanti Om actor stunned his fans by breaking the big news. He took to his Instagram to announce that his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was pregnant with his child. Ever since then, Arjun and Gabriella have not failed to post their adorable pictures together on social media. Speaking of which, Gabriella took to her Instagram to share a lovey-dovey picture with Arjun on the day of his divorce. Fans on social media have flooded the comments section of his post.

Earlier in July, the love-birds created a storm on the internet after Arjun Rampal welcomed his baby boy by sharing a picture of himself with his newborn on social media. He wrote, "That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal." Their social accounts speak volumes of their adorable chemistry.

