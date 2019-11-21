Gabriella Demetriades: Times Arjun Rampal's GF Set The Internet On Fire With Her Pictures

Gabriella Demetriades is a South-African model and actor. She won the Miss IPL Bollywood title in 2009. She was also chosen as one of FHM's 100 Most Sexiest Women in the World. She is allegedly dating the Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal. The model has a huge fan following and she always keeps her fans updated about her life through her social media. Fans love seeing her pictures. Here are a few of Gabriella Demetriades' bold pictures.

Bold pictures of Gabriella Demetriades from her social media

In one of her pictures, the model wore jeans with a denim jacket. Demetriades went with a bare look wearing nothing inside it. Leaving her hair open, she chose to go for a nude makeup look.

In another one of her recent posts, the model fashioned a black oversized jacket. She topped the outfit with a wide black belt at the waistline while the outfit had a deep neck. Going for an open hair look, she accessorised the look with a simple metal chain.

In another picture, the star went for an open hair-look. The outfit she chose for this picture was an off-the-shoulder with a deep hemline cut. Take a look at the photo.

In one of her recent posts, the model can be seen posing with a dog. For the outfit, she chose to wear a white-bralette top with a strapped design. She accessorised the look with a pair of transparent glares and a simple neckpiece and left her hair open for this one.

For a black and white photoshoot, she chose to wear a cropped sequined bralette singlet. She completed the look with a pair of jeans and went for an open-hair look. Take a look.

