The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Gabriella Demetriades: Times Arjun Rampal's GF Set The Internet On Fire With Her Pictures

Bollywood News

Gabriella Demetriades is a South-African model and actor. Famous as Miss IPL Bollywood, here are a few times the actor made her fans go gaga over her pictures.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gabriella Demetriades

Gabriella Demetriades is a South-African model and actor. She won the Miss IPL Bollywood title in 2009. She was also chosen as one of FHM's 100 Most Sexiest Women in the World. She is allegedly dating the Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal. The model has a huge fan following and she always keeps her fans updated about her life through her social media. Fans love seeing her pictures. Here are a few of Gabriella Demetriades' bold pictures.

Bold pictures of Gabriella Demetriades from her social media

In one of her pictures, the model wore jeans with a denim jacket. Demetriades went with a bare look wearing nothing inside it. Leaving her hair open, she chose to go for a nude makeup look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

ALSO READ | Gabriella Demetriades: All You Need To Know About Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend

In another one of her recent posts, the model fashioned a black oversized jacket. She topped the outfit with a wide black belt at the waistline while the outfit had a deep neck. Going for an open hair look, she accessorised the look with a simple metal chain. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

In another picture, the star went for an open hair-look. The outfit she chose for this picture was an off-the-shoulder with a deep hemline cut. Take a look at the photo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

ALSO READ | Harrdy Sandhu: These Photos Prove That The Punjabi Superstar Is Also A True Style Icon

In one of her recent posts, the model can be seen posing with a dog. For the outfit, she chose to wear a white-bralette top with a strapped design. She accessorised the look with a pair of transparent glares and a simple neckpiece and left her hair open for this one. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

For a black and white photoshoot, she chose to wear a cropped sequined bralette singlet. She completed the look with a pair of jeans and went for an open-hair look. Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

ALSO READ | Is Urvashi Rautela Obsessed With Dazzling Outfits? These Photos Will Leave You Awestruck

ALSO READ | Facebook App Now Wants To Be More Like Instagram, Testing 'Popular Photos' Feed

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG