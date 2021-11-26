Arjun Rampal's Birthday Wish From Gabriella Involves Series Of Love-filled Photos; See

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal rang into his 49th birthday today, November 26, 2021. His friends and fans have been pouring love on him since midnight. The actor's fans flooded the internet with their heartfelt wishes for the Ra One star on his special day, but the most adorable wish came from his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Gabriella went down memory lane and dug out some unseen pictures for the love of her life. The pictures featured Arjun Rampal's love for her and their son Arik.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gabriella Demetriades shared a series of photos in her stories. In one of the stories, the designer wished her partner a happy birthday. It had the two of them spending some quality time in an outdoor setting. Another photo saw Arjun Rampal looking after his son Arik on a vacation. A throwback picture had both Arjun and Gabriella stunning in black and brown outfits. While Gabriella looked gorgeous in a black top and animal print pants, Arjun Rampal donned an all-black outfit with a matching scarf. At last, Gabriella wrote, "Last one. @rampal72 have the best year baby. We love you."

Gabriella shares a special video featuring Arjun Rampal

Gabriella Demetriades also shared a special video of Arjun Rampal to mark his birthday. The video was a compilation of clips featuring the Om Shanti Om actor and his kids. He was seen cuddling with his son Arik and spending some time with his daughters. It also had some glimpses of Arjun Rampal's goofy side and a snippet from his workout. In the background, Gabriella added the song Burning Love by Elvis Presley. The caption read, "Happy birthday @rampal72 thank you for lighting up our lives, there really is no one quite like you. You surprise me every day, keep being the lion that you are." Reacting to the video, the actor wrote, "Burn 🔥 love it." Amrita Arora also reacted to the video and wished Arjun Rampal on his special day.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal is currently shooting for Three Monkeys, the Indian adaptation of Money Heist. The actor will also star in Dhaakad alongside Kangana Ranaut and in the period war drama The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. The actor also has a significant role in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a Telugu period action movie.

Image: Instagram/@rampal72