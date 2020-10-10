Arjun Rampal And Gabriella Demetriades' Mushy Picture Scream Major Couple Goals

Gabriella Demetriades recently took to Instagram to share a mushy picture with her beau Arjun Rampal. In the picture, the pair is captured candidly while they are indulged in a conversation. Gabriella Demetiades is seen adorably hugging Arjun Rampal while he is spotted sitting on a chair. In the picture, they are spotted looking at each other while the camera captures them.

Arjun Rampal is seen donning a black t-shirt while Gabriella wore a full-sleeve knitted pink coloured sweatshirt. She posted the picture with an infinity emoticon. Fans in a huge number showered love on Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades picture with several hearts and love emoticons. Take a look at Gabriella Demetriades Instagram post.

Also Read| Arjun Rampal asks fans to pray for his health as he returns to work

Also Read| Arjun Rampal reveals team cannot resume 'Nail Polish' shoot for two weeks; read details

Gabriella Demetriades enjoys with people of her own age group

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal often share intriguing posts on their Instagram feed, including pictures with children Arik, Mahika, and Myra. The 5 of them have been spending time together since the lockdown. Gabriella took to her Instagram on September 29, 2020, as she shared a picture from their living room moments. Take a look.

The picture is from the living room as all of them sit around in their pyjamas and chill. The picture sees Arjun Rampal who is eating something, along with their son Arik and Rampal’s daughters Mahika and Myra. Gabriella captioned it as – “Finally with my own age group.”

Also Read| Arjun Rampal tests COVID negative after being in direct contact with active cases

Arjun Rampal on the work front

Arjun Rampal is all set to appear next in director Bhargava Krishna’s Nail Polish which is a courtroom thriller. The story revolves around a murder trial, wherein Rampal plays the lead role of a defence lawyer. Other pivotal roles are played by Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapur, and Anand Tiwari. As per reports in The Hindu, Krishna has given assurance that the filming has begun with complete precautions being taken at the sets.

The movie will release digitally on the streaming platform Zee5. This is Arjun Rampal’s second project with the OTT platform after The Final Call. Arjun will also star in Rajiv S. Ruia’s Jaako Raakhe Saaiyaan which was supposed to hit theatres in Septemeber 2020 but was pushed ahead due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The film also features Tigmanshu Dhulia and Rajpal Yadav.

Also Read| Arjun Rampal has Daughter's Day wishes for Myra & Mahika - his 'pillars of everything'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.