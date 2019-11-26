Arjun Rampal Birthday: 3 Co-stars With Whom The Actor Shares Mind-blowing Chemistry

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal kick-started his acting journey with Rajiv Rai’s 2001 romantic flick Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat alongside Sunil Shetty, Keerti Reddy, and Aftab Shivdasani in the prominent roles. The Ra.one actor never looked back since and went on to make numerous box office hit films. We have penned down some of the co-stars Arjun shares amazing chemistry with.

Also read: Arjun Rampal & Mehr Jesia Get Officially Divorced, Daughters To Live With Mother

1. Dil Hai Tumhaara

This romantic comedy movie starring Preity Zinta, Mahima Chaudhry, Jimmy Sheirgill, Rekha and Alok Nath alongside Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles was a commercial success. This Kundan Shah directorial movie featured Priety Zinta as Arjun’s love interest. Dil Hai Tumhaara is filled with unusual twists and turns to make the movie even more interesting. Preity and Arjun's duo rocked on the big screen and was loved by the audience during that time.

Also read: Arjun Rampal Expresses His Delight Over Winning The Best Actor In A Web Series Award

2. We are Family

We are Family is a helm of Siddharth Malhotra and features Kareena Kapoor and Kajol opposite Arjun Rampal in the lead roles. this critically acclaimed movie is an adaptation of 1998 Hollywood comedy-drama flick Stepmom. Kajol’s character suffers from cervical cancer and has less time to survive, while Arjun’s on-screen girlfriend Kareena takes care of the couple’s children. This emotional movie featured Arjun and Kareena as a couple. Later on, Kareena-Arjun together worked in Ra.one and Heroine.

Also read: Gabriella Demetriades: Times Arjun Rampal's GF Set The Internet On Fire With Her Pictures

3. Rock On !!

The Rock On!! franchise has two sequels, with the next one released eight years later. Starring Farhan Akhtar, Prachi Desai, Purab Kohli alongside Arjun Rampal, this Abhishek Kapoor directorial flick was highly acclaimed by the critics and the audience alike. This commercially successful movie garnered numerous national awards, and its sequel Rock On!! 2 also earned love from the viewers. Arjun Rampal and Farhan Akhtar's duo in the band truly created 'Magik' at the box office and hearts of the people as well.

Also read: Arjun Rampal Lands In Delhi, Says, 'the Air Is Unbreathable'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.