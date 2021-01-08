Armaan Jain Announces 'Kitchen Tales'; Kareena, Neetu Kapoor, Aadar Jain Congratulate

Armaan Jain, who is Raj Kapoor's grandson, has opened a new venture — Kitchen Tales, a vegetarian delivery kitchen and the Kapoor family took to their Instagram handle to congratulate Jain. Armaan in a PTI interview once said that "In Kapoor family, we talk only about food. There is only noise and food pollution in the Kapoor family... it is a mess but it is lot of fun," and looks like Armaan has translated that into his dream.

Armaan's brother Aadar Jain wrote, "Smash it bro", while Kareena Kapoor congratulated Armaan and wrote, "All the best brother... gonna rock." Neetu Kapoor also wished Armaan and said, "Wishing you success. God Bless." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and other family members also shared about Armaan's venture.

Armaan Jain is the elder son of investment banker Manoj Jain and Raj Kapoor’s daughter Rima. On the work front, Armaan made his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. Armaan tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra on February 4 2020 in Mumbai.

Armaan Jain is a popular star kid in the industry and has had several media appearances. He has an estimated net worth of â‚¹71,15,550 to â‚¹10,00,000 as of January 2020. According to multiple reports, Armaan Jain owns his private boat or yacht. The actor-businessman is often seen enjoying luxurious holidays.

