Armaan Jain Posts Adorable Throwback Pic With Kareena Kapoor Khan; Take A Look

Arman Jain has shared a rather endearing throwback photo of himself with his cousin sister Kareena Kapoor Khan on his Instagram stories. Even though one may not guess the same by looking at his name, Armaan Jain is very much a part of the huge Kapoor family, and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Karishma Kapoor are his cousin sisters. Let us take a look at this old throwback picture with Kareena on his Instagram with a sweet yet amusing message.

Armaan Jain shares old pic with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan

Armaan Jain has never shied away from showing his love and affection for his siblings and cousins on social media. He has now posted one of the very old images in his archives on his Instagram stories with Kareena. The photo, which also has his brother Aadar Jain and sister Nandani. In a rather sweet yet amusing message, Armaan wrote, “#throwback to chilling with my 3 sisters” and went on to tag Kareena, Nandani and his brother Aadar as well! Both Arman and Aadar are quite small in that picture, and Kareena herself looks like she’s was still a teenager in the picture.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Glimpses Of Halloween Party With Kids; See Picture

Image courtesy: Armaan Jain's Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan then went on to share Armaan’s story on her own Instagram. She put ‘heart emojis’ below the image and shared it. It would be fair to assume that her followers on Instagram would be more than delighted to see Kareena Kapoor Khan’s childhood photo with her cousins. Kareena has never hesitated to share photos of her family get-togethers on her social media as well.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Uploads Selfie From Flight, Advices Fans To Wear Facemasks Always

Image courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

For those who are not aware of the Kapoor-Jain family relation, the legendary Raj Kapoor is the maternal grandfather of Armaan Jain and father of Reema Jain, Armaan’s mother. Previously known as Reema Kapoor, she married her husband Mohan Jain. That makes her son Aadar Jain a cousin brother of Kareena Kapoor Khan. As for their fans, they definitely won’t mind seeing more of such throwback pictures of their favourite stars!

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Bright Picture On Her Gram: 'Just Pouting Away'



ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For 'diva' Malaika Arora

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.