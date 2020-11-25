Armaan Jain Rings In 30th Birthday With Wife Anissa Malhotra At Maldives; See Pics

On November 24, 2020, Armaan Jain took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures of himself and his wife Anissa. The caption read, “My kind of Monday”. Many of his family, friends and fans wished him and dropped red hearts on the post. The actor celebrated his 30th birthday amid the gorgeous blue waters of Maldives.

Armaan Jain celebrates his birthday with a short vacation

In the picture, the actor was seen wearing a printed green shirt and shorts and Anissa flaunted her body in a black bikini with a sheer sarong. Armaan’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor commented on the post with a heart emoticon. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, gained attention as she commented, “Chacha chachi take Maldives”. Armaan responded, “The series are back, love ya”.

Tara Sutaria celebrated 25th birthday with beau Aadar Jain in Maldives

Earlier, Student of the year 2 fame Tara Sutaria was in the Maldives with her rumoured beau Aadar Jain, brother of Armaan, for a vacation. Tara celebrated her 25th birthday with Aadar and shared several pictures soaking in the Maldivian sun on her social media handle. In her latest Insta post, she looked stunning wearing an animal print swimsuit. Her hair can be seen tied up in a messy bun and she is sitting near a pool looking downwards.

Soon after the couple left the island country, Armaan and Anissa flew off to the Maldives for a short vacation. Armaan tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra on February 4 this year in Mumbai. This appears to be the couple’s first vacation after their wedding as the government enforced lockdown across the nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Armaan Jain is the elder son of investment banker Manoj Jain and Raj Kapoor’s daughter Rima. On the work front, Armaan made his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil which didn’t do well at the box office. Before making his debut, he assisted filmmaker Karan Johar. The actor hasn’t announced his future projects yet.

