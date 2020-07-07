Armaan Malik Starts Countdown For His Song 'Zara Thehro', Fans Share Excitement

Singer Armaan Malik who recently pushed the release of his new song Zara Thehro for Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Trailer, started the countdown on social media. After his act of kindness which was appreciated by all, the singer shared the poster of the track along with the countdown which has created excitement among fans. Netizens on hearing the news, could not keep calm and echoed "can't wait' under the post.

Armaan Malik's upcomig song sets excitement in fans

Earlier, Armaan, who had voiced Sushant in numerous hit songs in the actor’s popular film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, decided to postpone the launch of his latest single Zara Thehro which was scheduled to release on July 6, on the day of Dil Bechara's trailer launch. But Armaan and T-Series decided to push the release date of the song to July 8 as a mark of respect for the late Bollywood star. Armaan shared the poster o the film and thanked his fans for being patient enough and waiting for the release. In the caption, he wrote that after such a long wait, the song is finally releasing tomorrow, July 8.

In the monochrome poster, the Butta Bomma singer can be seen tensed and sad while facing away from the actress Mehreen Pirzada. As soon as he shared the great news on the microblogging site, several fans of Armaan flocked the comment section with their happy comments. One of the users expressed his excitement over the news and wrote that she cannot even wait for a single second to hear the song. Another user also echoed similar sentiments and wrote that even e cannot wait after knowing the date and is eagerly waiting for July 8. A third user wrote that she is going to spend sleepless nights after hearing the exciting news. She further mentioned that she can't control her eagerness and hope that the upcoming sunset and sunrise takes place very soon. With just a few hours to go for the song release, another user wrote, “I am so much excited.”

Now can't even wait for a sec — sana khan (@SanaKha61266431) July 7, 2020

Armaan I am very excited for this song 💓💓💓 bas kal Ka intezaar hai 🙂🙂🙂 — BUTTABOMMA ♥️ (@VijaySi69905280) July 7, 2020

I'm so excited ❤️✨ — HBD Pree!❤️//Prachi Sharma// (@Prachiiiii_) July 7, 2020

Earlier, Armaan had penned a note on Twitter while informing fans about the date change. In the note, he wrote, “I just learned that the trailer of Dil Bechara also releases on July 6, and as a mark of utmost respect for Sushant Singh Rajput, we as a team have collectively decided to postpone the release of our upcoming single 'Zara thehro' to July 8. Thank you for your patience.” The young singer also wrote: "Watching Sushant on and off screen always made me smile. His loss continues to feel personal.off-screen when we watch the trailer of #DilBechara, let us celebrate his boundless talent, his enthusiasm and more importantly HIM."

