Armaan Malik wins hearts with gesture for Sushant as Dil Bechara trailer arrives tomorrow

Dil Bechara might not be just a film for Sushant Singh Rajput fans after the actor’s untimely demise last month. The film assumes immense significance and emotions as it turns out to be his last film. After the announcement of the film on a digital platform made headlines, excitement for fans heightened after it was announced that the trailer will be unveiled on Monday.

A name, who played a small role in Sushant’s journey, Armaan Malik had an interesting gesture upon hearing the news of the announcement of Dil Bechara trailer. The singer, who had voiced Sushant in numerous hit songs in the actor’s popular film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, decided to postpone the launch of his latest single Zara Thehro. The track, also featuring Mehreen Pirzada, was gearing up for release on Monday.

Though the teaser on Sunday created excitement among the fans, the Jai Ho artist wrote that they collectively took the decision as a ‘mark of utmost respect’ for Sushant, while announcing that their song will now come out on Wednesday. In the caption, Armaan wrote that watching Sushant on and off-screen always made him smile and that his death continued to be 'feel personal.' He hoped that everyone celebrates his ‘boundless talent, his enthusiasm, and more importantly HIM’ when they watch the trailer on Monday.

Here’s the post

Watching Sushant on and off screen always made me smile. His loss continues to feel personal. Tomorrow, when we watch the trailer of #DilBechara, let us celebrate his boundless talent, his enthusiasm and more importantly HIM ♥️ pic.twitter.com/tEo4dVMSVQ — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) July 5, 2020

The gesture won hearts, as fans called it ‘selfless’ and how they were willing to wait for a few more days for the song while conveying their excitement to celebrate the journey of Sushant and anticipating an emotional experience in it.

It's such a beautiful and selfless thing to do..THANK YOU for being so understanding..kudos to you and the entire team of #ZaraThehro 🙌❤ — 💜SNEHA JOG/ZaraThehro💜 (@snehajo5) July 5, 2020

Koi nai armaan 🙂 I just waiting okay! Aapki Khushi zyada important rakhti hai okay, and I also miss Sushant 🥺

Dil Bechara Ka trailer dekhte hi Sushant ki Yaad aane lagi and I can't stop my tears😢😢🥺🥺 — Vijay Singh (@VijaySi69905280) July 5, 2020

Ykw you are the bestest idol ever!! Have learnt many things from you and still learning 🤓🙌🏻 love you so much 💙 we will support #DilBechara with our whole heart 💙 and zara aur theher lenge #ZaraThehro k liye ;-) — ARshi11🚀 (@_AMvibes_) July 5, 2020

I will happily wait for #ZaraThehro now if that is only what I can do to celebrate Sushant. I respect your decision and I proud of you! 🙌🏻 Itne time tak thehere he thoda or theher jayenge!🙏😊 — Fatima Armaan malik (@AFatima32980073) July 5, 2020

Dil Bechara also stars Sanjana Sanghi, who makes her debut with the movie. The love story, which is the official adaptation of book/film The Fault in Our Stars, is the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra, who had played a major role in Sushant’s entry into films. Dil Bechara, which has music by AR Rahman, releases on July 24.

