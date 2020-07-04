'BTS X ButtaBomma' Video Wins Armaan Malik's Heart, Fans Demand A Collab In Return

Singer Armaan Malik recently went gaga over a fan-made video mix of BTS dancing to his don ButtaBomma. The singer was quick to fanboy about this fan-made video on Twitter. This fan-made has also gone viral in no time and people are loving this unofficial collaboration between Armaan Malik and K-pop group BTS.

Armaan Malik fangirls over BTS dancing to 'ButtaBomma'

Over the past few years, Korean pop or K-pop has taken over the world. The reach of K-pop is just on the rise. These Korean artists have not only been ruling the charts but have also been collaborating with some of the most famous artists on the planet. Naturally, on their way to global domination, K-pop group BTS has amassed several fans in India as well.

Indian singer Armaan Malik seems no exception and has now proved that he is part of the BTS Army. The singer was recently fawning over a video of BTS dancing to his Telugu song ButtaBomma. When Armaan took notice of it, he was quick to tweet out his reaction to his fans.

It all started when a fan-edited a video of BTS dancing. Instead of sticking to the original song, the fan used Armaan Malik’s song ButtaBomma. ButtaBomma was a Telugu song Armaan Malik sang for Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. After the video was uploaded, it went viral in no time.

Soon, Armaan Malik took notice of it and retweeted it from his official Twitter account. His reaction to this video was also priceless. Apart from Armaan Malik, his fans were also loving this edit and how perfectly it went with the K-pop group’s choreography. Watch this BTS X ButtaBomma video here and also check out some of the fan reactions to this collab.

BTS x BUTTABOMMA is all that I needed to seee!!! 😱🕺🏻💜 https://t.co/7825wn3Bus — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) July 1, 2020

At this rate it's not wrong if you change your username to ARMY Malik pic.twitter.com/eqJwGKganH — Vantae⁷ (@minchimss) July 1, 2020

ARMAAN WE NEED A COLLAB OF YOU AND BTS PLEASE — rach⁷ (@cuddlejinnie) July 1, 2020

Any Collab With bts?? — Rami Abdullah (HBD Pri) (@RAMIABD08017677) July 1, 2020

Apart from this BTS X ButtaBomma fan-made collab, another video is going viral on the internet. This video shows BTS dancing to the iconic song Dil Dooba from the movie Khakee starring Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai. Watch this second viral video here and some fan reactions related to it.

I bet you haven't seen @BTS_twt X DIL DOOBA pic.twitter.com/nO53Oxo4ZB — bts is the standard ⁷ (@bangtaantxt) July 1, 2020

Why does bollywood songs fit so well on bts edits brb cryinggh — Kashmain🥀 (@sadgirlKashu) July 2, 2020

OMG! Speechless.😅. BTS members must watch this! It's mind blowing! Hats of to the video editor 🙌 — Kavisa Ghosh (@Kavisa9) July 1, 2020

Petition to cast bts for dance in Indian movies 😂 — Mehwish Majeed (@MehwishMajeed5) July 3, 2020

