Arshad Warsi posts 'vote for best couple' pic; Deepveer, Saifeena beaten by unusual couple

Who is the best couple of Bollywood? It is unlikely that there’d be one answer as the film industry is filled with numerous power couples and any poll would be a close finish. However, some of the most popular couples were beaten convicingly by an unusual couple recently.

Arshad Warsi was the one behind the poll on Twitter, sharing the pictures of four couples on Twitter, urging fans to vote for the best one. Apart from Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, there were some ‘odd men out.’

The fourth in the list was Seal and Diki. For the unversed, the unique one in the list were the characters played by Arshad and Sharman Joshi in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. The duo had impersonated into the characters, with Sharman playing a woman, to tricky Vasuli bhai, played by Mukesh Tiwari for the sequence.

Here’s the post

Vote for the best couple 😜 pic.twitter.com/106hzziLuz — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) May 7, 2020

Netizens did not find it hard to answer who their best couple was.

Option C 😂 — Abdullah Afridi (@i_abdullaafridi) May 8, 2020

Ofcourse you and dickky man..😂😂 — Faisal (@Faisal56063910) May 7, 2020

u and dikki no doubt, we need a spinoff of these characters with vasooli @TheSharmanJoshi — Picklu Das (@iampicklu) May 7, 2020

Not just the Twitteratti, even celebrities like Pulkit Samrat and Harshvardhan Rane, at the ‘risk of sounding biased’ agreed that Arshad-Sharman were the winners in a ‘photo finish.’

Here are the reactions:

At the risk of sounding biased.. it’s the third Jodi! — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) May 7, 2020

😂 its a photo finish, seel and dikky 🤪 https://t.co/eizcQPnqHa — Harshvardhan Rane (@harsha_actor) May 7, 2020

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited was Rohit Shetty’s breakthrough film that released in 2006 and also starred Ajay Devgn and Tusshar Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Rimi Sen. The success led to the creation of a franchise, and the next four installments have been big hits, while even the fifth film has also been announced. Sharman, however, featured only in the first installment, with Shryeas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu joining the ‘Golmaal boys.’

