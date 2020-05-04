John Abraham And Arshad Warsi's Films That Are Must-watch; 'Kabul Express' To 'Pagalpanti'

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and producers in the Bollywood industry today. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, John has successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience and has a huge fan-base. Abraham made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism (2003), an erotic thriller film, alongside Bipasha Basu, and has never looked back since.

In his almost two-decade-long career, John has been seen working with various actors and superstars. However, the magic created by John Abraham and Arshad Warsi on-screen has always gotten a smile on the faces of the audience. The duo has been often seen working together alongside each other in many movies. Here are the movies in which John Abraham and Arshad Warsi have worked together. Read ahead to know more-

John Abraham and Arshad Warsi’s movies together

Kabul Express (2006)

Kabul Express is a Kabir Khan’s adventure drama. The lead cast of the movie includes John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, and Salman Shahid. The plot of the film revolves around a thrilling story spanning 48 hours of the lives of five individuals linked by hate and fear but brought together by fate to finally recognize each other. The two actors were seen together on-screen for the first time in this movie.

Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007)

Immediately the next year, John Abraham and Arshad Warsi again got together for Vivek Agnihotri’s Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal. The movie also starred Boman Irani and Bipasha Basu in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around a struggling Southall football club facing closure, where the manager takes his players to the home of the Premier League champions, Manchester United, to inspire them to win in many ways.

Pagalpanti (2019)

More than a decade later, the two actors were recently seen together on-screen in Anees Bazmi’s multistarrer, Pagalpanti. The movie also cast Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, and Urvashi Rutela in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around three men, considered as losers in their lives by the people, who plan to get rich along with their girlfriends by fooling two gangsters and robbing their money.

