Arshad Warsi's 'Asur' Bags Praises, Fans Call It A 'top-notch Psychological Thriller'

Web Series

Asur is a recent web-series that marks the digital debut of Arshad Warsi. The crime-thriller web-series is bagging a positive response from the audience.

asur

In the past few years, many Bollywood celebrities have marked their digital debut from various original web-series of leading OTT platforms. After actors like Saif Ali Khan and Emraan Hashmi among others, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has also marked his digital debut with Voot's recent web-series Asur. The audience and the critics are lauding the performances of the star cast and the storyline of the web-series. 

Arshad Warsi's Coronavirus Joke Fails To Land Well With Twitter Users Who Call It Racist

Adding more to the same, a section of Voot subscribers and fans of Arshad Warsi took to their social media to praise the web-series and reviewed its screenplay. If you are planning to binge-watch Asur anytime soon but want to read a few reviews first, here are a few reviews. Check out what fans have to say about Arshad Warsi's Asur:

 

Arshad Warsi's Best Movies: Top Roles Played By The 'Munna Bhai' Actor

 

Arshad Warsi To Step Into The Web World With 'Asur', Says 'Will Leave Audience Intrigued'

 

Details of Asur

Asur is a crime-thriller web series started streaming on the OTT platform Voot from March 5, 2020. Apart from Arshad Warsi, it also features Barun Sobti and Anupriya Goenka in the lead characters among others. The series is about two opposing worlds, the less explored world, an intricate world of science and the spiritualism of ancient Indian Mythology.

Arshad Warsi Aka Circuit's Opinion On Comedy In Bollywood Today

 

 

