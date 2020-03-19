Arshad Warsi's 'Asur' Bags Praises, Fans Call It A 'top-notch Psychological Thriller'

In the past few years, many Bollywood celebrities have marked their digital debut from various original web-series of leading OTT platforms. After actors like Saif Ali Khan and Emraan Hashmi among others, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has also marked his digital debut with Voot's recent web-series Asur. The audience and the critics are lauding the performances of the star cast and the storyline of the web-series.

Adding more to the same, a section of Voot subscribers and fans of Arshad Warsi took to their social media to praise the web-series and reviewed its screenplay. If you are planning to binge-watch Asur anytime soon but want to read a few reviews first, here are a few reviews. Check out what fans have to say about Arshad Warsi's Asur:

I'm not a fan of Indian web series but this is sthng else. It's a masterpiece which needs to be on Netflix just for it's global reach.

A top-notch pyschological thriller with thought provoking and intriguing story line followed by unforgettable performances. #Asur A must watch. pic.twitter.com/Laoz2gijOG — Gojesh.🖖 (@iamrajesh0) March 14, 2020

Highly recommend #Asur 👏🏻 it is such an intelligent web series. Must say the makers of this series have done their research really well. The mythological and psychological blend is so unique and keeps you on the edge of your seat literally! Loved the bg score as well 👌🏻 — 🖤 (@ragzxx) March 12, 2020

Just finished watching #Asur on @VootSelect I just want to say @ArshadWarsi proof that he is not only made for comedy role he can do any character. Everyone done well but after Arshad i loved his @ameywaghbola acting more. Everything just awesome.

Personal rating 9/10.MUST WATCH pic.twitter.com/xN4StnLVds — Rhidoy Talukder (@rhidoy05) March 19, 2020

Binged whole season of #Asur !!

One of the best ever psycho-thriller series!

Perfect blend of hindu mythology and forensics science... Its little slow at some point but keeps you on the edge of your seat every time!!

What a subtle cinematic art mess with our head!#AsurOnVoot pic.twitter.com/DKsJ09g2YB — Roshan Gautam (@RoshanGautam949) March 19, 2020

A Masterpiece!!!#Asur what a mind blowing series. One of the best series ever.I have to mention the background music is haunting and emerging. Congratulations to the whole unit of #Asur. @VootSelect bring the second season as soon as possible.

Great job done. — saahil khatri (@killerKhatri) March 17, 2020

Details of Asur

Asur is a crime-thriller web series started streaming on the OTT platform Voot from March 5, 2020. Apart from Arshad Warsi, it also features Barun Sobti and Anupriya Goenka in the lead characters among others. The series is about two opposing worlds, the less explored world, an intricate world of science and the spiritualism of ancient Indian Mythology.

