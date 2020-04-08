Arunoday Singh Recites Works Of Renowned Poets, Hopes To Spread Solace Amid Lockdown;Watch

Keeping with the trend of sharing poetry amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, Aisha star Arunoday Singh has also channelled his time into reciting his favourite poetry for his followers on social media. In a series titled 'Soul Speak', the actor has been posting videos of himself reciting beautiful and relevant verses by some of the prominent poets from across all the ages.

Starting from the day of the announcement of the lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Arunoday has recited more than 15 poems for his fans including the works of Rumi, Pablo Neruda, Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, Oliver & Bukowski, Maya Angelou, Khalil Gibran, Margaret Atwood, Wordsworth and many others.

Have a look:

Need for poetry

Arunoday Singh recalled that the poetry recitation had only been a whim for him initially but when he started getting positive reviews and responses from his followers, he decided to make it a daily project. He revealed that he had been overwhelmed when a few doctors messaged him that his recitals were a respite after a stressful day of rescuing and treating patients while at the frontline during this crisis. This has been the motivating factor for him to continue sharing such interesting poems to spread solace amid the scare of the pandemic in the world.

While in an interaction with a national daily, Arunoday Singh shared that he felt COVID-19 pandemic has been a wake-up call for everyone to reflect on the current situation that the world is in. He added that people should not go back to being complacent with the world and carefree in their attitudes once the scare is over. In the videos, the actor has been reciting poems and also reflecting upon their meaning in context of the global crisis.

