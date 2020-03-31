Amitabh Bachchan Shares His Father's Poetry Which Is HIGHLY Relevant In Today's Times

Amitabh Bachchan is currently spending his quarantine time to the fullest amidst the coronavirus lockdown. Amitabh Bachchan also enjoys a massive social media fan-following and the megastar is also quite active on his social media handles. Amitabh Bachchan recently shared his late father and renowned poet, Harivansh Rai Bachchan's 83-year-old poetry on his social media.

Amitabh Bachchan shared his father's poem on his social media

Amitabh Bachchan also stressed the importance of the poem being highly relevant in today's times. Amitabh Bachchan also shared a beautiful caption with the poem. Check out Amitabh Bachchan's post.

Amitabh Bachchan stressed the poem's relevance in the prevailing circumstances

Amitabh Bachchan wrote on how he began to reminiscence the works of his father amidst the coronavirus lockdown. Amitabh Bachchan also added that it was just a matter of coincidence that he caught a glance of this poem. The superstar also added how this particular poem was a part of his fathers' collection of poems called 'Nisha Nimantran.' But the actor, however, did not fail to mention how the poem is so relevant in the prevailing circumstances even though it was penned 83 years ago.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has quite interesting films in his kitty. The megastar will be seen in the movie Brahmastra. The film will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji and will also star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles.

Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in director Nagraj Manjule's movie Jhund. The actor will also be starring alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the film Gulabo Sitabo. He will also be seen in the movie Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi. Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the movie Badla wherein he was seen opposite Taapsee Pannu.

