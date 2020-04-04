Ali Fazal Dedicates Beautiful Urdu Poetry To Richa Chadha, Makes Her Blush

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are among the most adorable couples in Bollywood today. They have been dating for more than four years now and will be getting married soon. Ali Fazal recently took to social media to share a beautiful poem for his lady-love, Richa Chadha.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal To Get Married Sometime In April?

Ali Fazal makes Richa Chadha blush with poetry

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal recently took to social media to share a post dedicated to his lady-love, Richa Chadha. In the post, he shared a black and white video of Richa Chadha. He captioned the picture with a couple of lines from a romantic Urdu poem.

Ali Fazal wrote in the caption, “Mohabbat ke liye kuchh khaas dil makhsoos hote hain - yeh Woh ‘nagma’ hai jo har saaz pe gaya nahi jaata. - M Dehelvi”. He even apologised saying that he has just started learning the language and hence, one might find it “hili duli”. The video was accompanied by soothing music playing in the background.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal To Star In Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani's 'Fukrey 3'?

Check out Ali Fazal’s post here

Ali Fazal’s post for Richa Chadha paired with the poetry was loved by his fans who took to the comment section to say the same. However, his lady, Richa’s caption was what took away all our attention. The actor commented, “Awwwww baby” and “Blush” in the caption. She further wrote, “Blush bhi kijiye” for Ali Fazal in the caption.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha Pens Down An Emotional Love Letter For Ali Fazal On Valentine's Day

Here is Richa Chadha’s comment:

(Source: Ali Fazal Instagram)

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were supposed to tie the knot this month. However, they have shifted their plans to a later date due to the coronavirus outbreak. The new dates haven’t been revealed by the actors yet. Reportedly, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha had applied for a registered marriage in a court in Mumbai.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha Gives Virtual Company To Beau Ali Fazal Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.