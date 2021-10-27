Senior Advocate and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi who represented Aryan Khan on Tuesday had argued that the latter was charged with a conspiracy. In addition, he also stated that Aryan Khan knows no one but Arbaz Merchant.

"6 gms is not enough to keep me in jail. Many other people were arrested with commercial and large quantities. For larger amounts, such as trafficking - 27 (A) is charged. But NCB is saying that they won’t charge Aryan with 27 (A), but with conspiracy. But I do not know anyone else except my friend, so how is it a conspiracy?" argued Advocate Rohatgi.

He added, "If there is a conspiracy, then section 37 should be there. But, that’s not there. In my case, sections of 37 do not apply. Also, there is no past conviction in this case."