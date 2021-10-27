Quick links:
Image: PTI
Senior Advocate and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi who represented Aryan Khan on Tuesday had argued that the latter was charged with a conspiracy. In addition, he also stated that Aryan Khan knows no one but Arbaz Merchant.
"6 gms is not enough to keep me in jail. Many other people were arrested with commercial and large quantities. For larger amounts, such as trafficking - 27 (A) is charged. But NCB is saying that they won’t charge Aryan with 27 (A), but with conspiracy. But I do not know anyone else except my friend, so how is it a conspiracy?" argued Advocate Rohatgi.
He added, "If there is a conspiracy, then section 37 should be there. But, that’s not there. In my case, sections of 37 do not apply. Also, there is no past conviction in this case."
Two accused in the Mumbai Drugs bust case - Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu, have been granted bail by a special NDPS court in Mumbai on Tuesday. They were both guests on the cruise. Rajgaria was arrested with 2.4 grams of ganja while no drugs were recovered from Sahu. Manish's father had earlier refuted any links of his son with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. He said that the drug found in his cigarette was for self-consumption and denied his son's involvement in drug peddling. Avin's father also denied his son's link with Aryan Khan. Avin had gone to Mumbai to attend his friend's party on a cruise ship.
The Bombay HC will resume hearing of Aryan Khan's bail plea on Wednesday afternoon. According to sources, Khan's bail has been listed as issue 37 in the court schedule on Wednesday.
On October 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a high-profile party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF and raided it mid-sea. The NCB sleuths seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA, and cash Rs. 1,33,000, and arrested eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra. After hours of interrogation Aryan Khan along with others were put under official arrest on October 3.