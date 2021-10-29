Aryan Khan Likely To Remain At Arthur Road Jail Overnight; Surety Juhi Chawla Speaks

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will most likely be released from Mumbai's Arthur Road jail on Saturday morning, as per a jail official. This was reportedly after Team Aryan Khan failed to put a bail order into the bail box (Jamaanat box) outside Arthur Road jail for release. The cut off time was 5:35 pm. A frantic dash was made roughly an hour after that as a lawyer from Satish Maneshinde's team collected the bail order, but given that Aryan Khan is yet to emerge from jail, it is likely that it was too late in the day.

Juhi Chawla Turns Surety For Shah Rukh Khan's Son

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla reached the Sessions court on Friday event and signed Rs 1 lakh bond for Aryan Khan's bail. Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that Juhi Chawla knows Aryan from his birth.

"I'm just happy that it's all over and the kid will come home very soon. I think it's a big relief for everybody," Juhi Chawla said outside the Sessions Court.

Aryan Khan granted bail 26 days after being detained in NCB's cruise ship drug raid

Aryan Khan and two others- Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha- were granted bail by Bombay High Court on Thursday. According to the bail order accessed by Republic Media Network, the three have to surrender their passports before the Special NDPS court and are not allowed to leave India without prior permission.

The court order prohibits them from indulging in activities similar to those, regarding which cases were registered against them. Furthermore, Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun have to reach the NCB officer every Friday between 11 am to 2 pm. The other conditions for the bail are: