WATCH | As Ajay Devgn Clocks 30 Years In Films, Team ‘Maidaan’ Honours Him With Standing Ovation

Apart from actors from the fraternity, the team of Ajay Devgn's upcoming film, 'Maidaan' also had a unique wish for him as he clocked 30 years in the industry.

Ajay Devgn, on Monday, marked 30 years in the Bollywood film industry and several actors took to their social media accounts to extend wishes. Apart from actors from the fraternity, the team of his upcoming film, Maidaan also had a unique wish for him. The team honoured him by welcoming him to the sets of the film with a standing ovation.

Team Maidaan congratulates Ajay Devgn as he completes 30 years in the Bollywood film industry

Maidaan's official Twitter handle posted a video of Ajay Devgn walking onto the sets of the film as the cast and crew stood on either side of him and welcomed him with a standing ovation. The actor beamed with joy and was congratulated by the team. The team wished the actor 'another 30 glorious years in entertainment'. The actor reshared the video and mentioned that the team made his day 'extra special'.

Apart from the team behind the film, several other actors and close friends of Ajay from the industry also wished him on this special day. Arjun Rampal called the actor a 'gem' and wished him another 30 years. He wrote, "Congratulations @ajaydevgn 30 years is nothing for you, wishing you 30 more in a breeze. You are a gem."

Gulshan Grover also penned down a heartfelt note for the actor as he mentioned that the actor had 'just warmed up'. He wrote, "Congratulation mere chote bhai ⁦@ajaydevgn  I can guarantee you just warmed up and we will be savouring your extraordinary CinematicTalent for years to come. Working, being friends with you and getting guidance, support blessings from Veeru ji holds a special spot in my heart!"

Anil Kapoor also reminisced about the time when he attended the premiere of Ajay's debut film, Phool Aur Kaante. He mentioned that he knew he would be a star right from that day 30 years ago and congratulated the actor on his special day. He wrote, "Was there to wish you on your premiere night…saw your close up and your eyes as soon as I entered the auditorium and I just knew he’s a star congratulations on 30 years @ajaydevgn."

Abhishek Bachchan also posted a throwback picture with the actor and penned down how far he has come in his career. calling him an 'unwavering friend' and an inspiration, he wishes him many more years of success. The tweet read, "30yrs!! Wow!! Congratulations AJ. From a production boy in Major Saab to a co-star on the many films we've done together, you've always been an inspiration, guide but most importantly an unwavering friend to me. Here's to many more years to you."

